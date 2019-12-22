The Burnsville boys hockey team settled for a South Suburban Conference split against the two Lakeville squads.
The Blaze rallied from a three-goal deficit to knock off Lakeville North 4-3 in overtime on the road Dec. 19. Burnsville was back home Dec. 21 but couldn't handle Lakeville South in a 6-2 defeat.
The Blaze (4-2-1 overall, 3-2-1 in the SSC) is closing out 2019 in the Duluth Marshall Invitational Dec. 26-28. The Blaze took on Fort Francis in the first round, is playing the host Hilltoppers in round two, before finishing with Brainerd.
Burnsville will open the New Year at home taking on Champlin Park Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. The Blaze returns to SSC action Jan. 4 at Apple Valley at 6 p.m.
In the win over Lakeville North, senior Tim Urlaub scored the game-winner 4:20 into overtime with junior Kade Nielsen getting the assist. Nielsen scored the Blaze's first two goals, getting his team on the board in the second period and tallying on the power play 5:40 into the final frame.
Senior Joey Anderson tied the game with an unassisted goal with 5:54 to play in the game.
Urlaub assisted on both of Nielsen's goals, while Anderson and junior Anthony Friedmann each finished with one assist.
Senior Evan Wittchow finished 20 saves in goal for Burnsville.
In the loss to Lakeville South, the Blaze trailed 2-0 after the first period and were down 4-2 after two complete. Nielsen and Urlaub had Burnsville's goals. Senior Korey Bell and sophomore Colton Gregersen each had an assist.
Wittchow finished with 26 saves in goal. Sophomore Pierce Konrath also saw time in net stopping all three shots he faced.
Going into the tournament in Duluth, Urlaub was leading the Blaze in points with 13 (5 goals, 8 assists). Nielsen had a team-best six goals, adding four assists, while Anderson had thee goals and seven assists.
Senior Grant Ahcan and Bell both had seven points (3 goals, 4 assists), while senior Jayden Glassen had five points (3 goals, 2 assists).
Apple Valley is also a Section 3AA squad. So far, the Blaze are unbeaten against potential future playoff opponents with wins over Bloomington Jefferson (5-3), Eagan (4-2) and Eastview (4-3).
The section favorites are No. 5-ranked Rosemount and defending champion St. Thomas Academy. The Blaze still have two SSC games with the Irish; on the road Jan. 16 and at home Feb. 15 to end the regular season.
Burnsville doesn't not face St. Thomas Academy in the regular season. Park is also a section squad.
Section 3AA quarterfinal play starts Feb. 20 with the semifinals Feb. 22. The higher seed is at home in the first two rounds. The title game is Feb. 27 at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.
Burnsville's last section crown came in 2016 when it beat St. Thomas Academy 7-1 in the championship game.