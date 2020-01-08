The Burnsville girls basketball team settled for a split to start the New Year.
The Blaze earned a 64-61 win at Eagan Jan. 7 and lost 83-60 at No. 2-ranked Farmington Jan. 3 in a pair of South Suburban Conference games.
Burnsville ended 2019 going 1-1 in the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic Dec. 27-28, beating White Bear Lake 44-37 and falling 77-58 to Rochester Lourdes, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A.
The Blaze (8-4 overall, 3-2 in the SSC) plays host to Shakopee in league play Jan.10 and have SSC home games versus Lakeville North Jan. 14 and No. 8 Rosemount Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.
In the win over Eagan, senior Zhane Thompson led the Blaze with 21 points, while junior Morgan Krumwiede finished with 15 and senior Paige Servais scored 11.
Junior Megan Diggan chipped in 5 points and juniors Mara McMahon and Hannah Lake both had 4.
In the loss to Farmington, the Blaze trailed 49-30 at the break and couldn't recover. Krumwiede led the way with 14 points, while Thompson and ninth-grader Shantell Harden both scored 10.
Servais added 7 points, followed by sophomore Savannah Islam with 6 and Lake with 4.
Burnsville is at Apple Valley in league play Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.