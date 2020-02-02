The Burnsville wrestling team headed across the border Jan. 31 and earned a split on the mat.
The Blaze earned a 60-24 victory over Rice Lake, Wisconsin in a triangular match, while falling to host Osceola, 55-21.
Burnsville competed in the Rochester Century Invitational Feb. 1 and finished 10th with 51 team points. Simley, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, won the title (333.5), while La Crosse Aguinas was a distant second (196).
The Blaze will end the South Suburban Conference season Feb. 7 at home versus No. 8-ranked Farmington at 7 p.m. The regular season ends the next day in the Minneapolis Washburn Invitational at 10 a.m.
The Section 2AAA team tournament starts Feb. 12 with the play-in match between the No. 8 and 9 seeds. The Blaze and Rosemount will be that dual. The quarterfinals, semifinals and title match are Feb. 14 at Shakopee High School starting at 4 p.m.
Top-ranked Shakopee, the defending Class 3A state champs, will be the No. 1 seed, while No. 4 New Prague will be seeded No. 2. Prior Lake and Eastview will be also be top-four seeds.
Lakeville South, Lakeville North and Apple Valley are also in the field.
In the win over Rice Lake, Burnsville had four wins by fall. They came from juniors Christian Lopez (132 pounds) and Tristen Larson (152), sophomore Xaiver Ripplinger (138) and senior Matt Gerner (152).
Burnsville had six wins by forfeit; eighth-grader Ayden Ripplinger (113), junior Rodrigo Zaraagoza, seventh-grader Kalven Sin-suy (182), senior Joel Jubert (195), sophomore Diaz George (220) and senior Anthony Webster-Drummer (heavyweight).
In the loss to Osceola, wins for the Blaze came from Ayden Ripplinger at 106 (fall), Zaraagoza at 120 (fall), Larsen at 152 (5-3) and Webster-Drummer at heavyweight (fall).
At the invite, Xaiver Ripplinger had Burnsville's best finish taking second at 132 pounds. He went 2-1, losing by fall to Jospeh Penchi of La Crosse Aguinas in the title match.
Webster-Drummer was third at heavyweight for the Blaze, and Gerner finished sixth at 145 pounds.