Listen to this week's episode of Sports 4 Dummies with sports editors Dan Huss, Tom Schardin, Eric Kraushar and Todd Abeln:
In this week's episode of Sports 4 Dummies, the Southwest News Media's sports editors sit down with in-studio guest Nick Wosika, who talks photography and collecting cards. Over the past couple of years, Wosika has seen many of his photos turned into baseball or hockey trading cards for either Upper Deck or Topps. From there, he's developed a program or show around that work called "The Card Show."
Post production and edit by Rachel Minske.
Wosika was profiled by Abeln earlier this month. Read more about how Wosika turned a hobby into a job here:
