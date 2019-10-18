Sports 4 Dummies: An interview with 'Miracle on Ice' athletic trainer Gary Smith

Listen to this week's episode of Sports 4 Dummies with sports editors Dan Huss, Tom Schardin, Eric Kraushar and Todd Abeln:
In this week's episode of Sports 4 Dummies, Southwest News Media sports editors interview Gary Smith, who will be inducted into the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame on Sunday, Oct. 20. Smith was the athletic trainer for the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team.
The sports editors also talk about football playoffs.
Post production and edit by Rachel Minske.
