Sports 4 Dummies

Listen to this week's episode of Sports 4 Dummies with sports editors Dan Huss, Tom Schardin, Eric Kraushar and Todd Abeln:

David La Vaque, Loren Nelson talk upcoming book on Minnesota Boys' State Hockey Tournament

David La Vaque, Loren Nelson talk upcoming book on Minnesota Boys' State Hockey Tournament

On this week's episode of Sports 4 Dummies, the Southwest News Media's sports editors interview David La Vaque and Loren Nelson who preview their upcoming book, "Tourney Time." 

Post production and edit by Rachel Minske. 

Wosika was profiled by Abeln earlier this month. Read more about how Wosika turned a hobby into a job here: 

You can follow the sports editors on Twitter, by following the links below: 

Tags

Digital content coordinator

Rachel Minske is a regional editor and digital content coordinator at Southwest News Media. She's passionate about in-depth reporting and digital audiences. She's a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and enjoys exploring Minnesota.

Events

Recommended for you