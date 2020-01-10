Listen to this week's episode of Sports 4 Dummies with sports editors Dan Huss, Tom Schardin, Eric Kraushar and Todd Abeln:
On this week's episode of Sports 4 Dummies, the Southwest News Media's sports editors discuss what could be Minnesota's best week of football ever. Plus, they're talking high school basketball and hockey.
Post production and edit by Rachel Minske.
Wosika was profiled by Abeln earlier this month. Read more about how Wosika turned a hobby into a job here:
You can follow the sports editors on Twitter, by following the links below: