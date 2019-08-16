Sports 4 Dummies

Listen to this week's episode of Sports 4 Dummies with sports editors Dan Huss, Tom Schardin, Eric Kraushar and Todd Abeln:

In this week's episode of Sports 4 Dummies, Southwest News Media sports editors sit down with Prior Lake Activities Director Russ Reetz, who sits on the Minnesota State High School League Board, to discuss prep sports hot topics like tackle football, the cost of state tournament venues and seeding.

Sports 4 Dummies: Prior Lake Activities Director on how much football has changed

