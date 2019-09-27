Sports 4 Dummies: Section playoffs already?

Listen to this week's episode of Sports 4 Dummies with sports editors Dan Huss, Tom Schardin, Eric Kraushar and Todd Abeln:
In this week's episode of Sports 4 Dummies, Southwest News Media sports editors talk about the Minnesota Twins being named division champions, the halfway point of the high school football season and how it's possible prep sports are at section playoffs already.
Post production and edit by Rachel Minske.
You can follow the sports editors on Twitter, by following the links below: