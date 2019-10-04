Sports 4 Dummies: Should college athletes get paid?

Listen to this week's episode of Sports 4 Dummies with sports editors Dan Huss, Tom Schardin, Eric Kraushar and Todd Abeln:
In this week's episode of Sports 4 Dummies, Southwest News Media sports editors discuss whether college athletes should get paid, including some notable athletes from the southwest metro who have gone on to have impressive post-high school athletic careers. They also have a (much too early) state football talk and discuss the Minnesota Twins.
Post production and edit by Rachel Minske.
You can follow the sports editors on Twitter, by following the links below: