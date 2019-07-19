Sports 4 Dummies: The case against student athletes playing year-round

Listen to this week's episode of Sports 4 Dummies with sports editors Dan Huss, Tom Schardin, Eric Kraushar and Todd Abeln:
In this week's episode of Sports 4 Dummies, Southwest News Media sports editors discuss Legion baseball, why it's not necessarily a good thing if a student plays the same sport all year long, a New Prague student winning the national trapshooting championship and whether curling could ever be a possibility for prep sports in the southwest metro.
Post production and edit by Rachel Minske.
