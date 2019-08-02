Sports 4 Dummies: These local athletes are making a big splash

Listen to this week's episode of Sports 4 Dummies with sports editors Dan Huss, Tom Schardin, Eric Kraushar and Todd Abeln:
In this week's episode of Sports 4 Dummies, Southwest News Media sports editors discuss professional sports, including the Minnesota Twins and the Minnesota Wild, plus high school athletes who made big-time splashes. They’re also talking about Legion and Town ball playoffs.
Post production and edit by Rachel Minske.
