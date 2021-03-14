Dillon Hall will cap off his diving career in the Class AA state pool.
The senior on the Burnsville High School boys swimming team qualified by taking second in the Section 2AA competition March 10. He finished with 386.40 points.
The top four divers make the state field. Hall finished ninth in section diving the two last seasons.
Burnsville ended up seventh in the Section 2AA team standings with 87 points. Minnetonka dominated, winning with 485.5 points, followed by Chaska/Chanhassen (410), Eden Prairie (401.5), Prior Lake (255), Shakopee (202) and Waconia (134). Bloomington Jefferson was eighth (81).
Hall is the first Burnsville swimmer or diver to make the state field since 2017. State diving is March 18.
Hall was also part of the Blaze's 200 medley relay team with ninth-grader Calvin Chhuov, junior Everett Sandbo and sophomore Harrison Keller that finished sixth with a time of 2:08.31.
Chhuov, junior Troy Jackson and sophomores Matthias Wong and Jack Steglich took eighth in the 200 medley relay (2:02.53), as did the Wong, Steglich, junior Justin Joubert and seventh-grader Luke Thorpe in the 400 freestyle relay (3:58.83).
Wong was also 20th in the 50 freestyle (23.49) and 22nd in the 100 freestyle (51.60).