Sophomore Albert Ongwenyi and ninth grader Carley LaMotte got a taste of the Class AAA state meet June 10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Both were there for the first time and were representing their respective Blaze squads with Ongwenyi getting on the medal stand (top nine) in the boys' 400 meters. He finished fifth with a time of 49.49.
Junior Harlow Tong of St. Paul Central won the title (47.90).
On the girls side, LaMotte competed in the 1,600 and ended up 12th with a time of 5:12.01. Senior Teegan Anderson had the winning time (4:51.61).
Ongwenyi's finish was fourth five team points for the Burnsville boys, which tied them for 41st in the team standings. Rosemount won the title with 69 points, followed by Minnetonka (56), Lakeville North (48), Eden Prairie (47.5), and Champlin Park (44).
Rosemount and Lakeville North were the highest finishing South Suburban Conference schools, followed by Eagan in 15th place (25), Shakopee in 25th (12), Prior Lake and Apple Valley tied for 31st, Burnsville and Lakeville South tied for 46th (4).
In the girls team standings, Minnetonka won the title (101), followed by Wayzata (88), Blaine (44), Maple Grove (42) and St. Michael-Albertville (41).
Rosemount was again the highest finishing SSC school taking sixth (40), followed by Eagan in seventh (37), Prior Lake (9th, 30), Shakopee (T12th, 24), Lakeville North (T17th, 20), Lakeville South (9th, 9) and Farmington (T34th, 7).
Ongwenyi qualified for state by taking second in the 400 in the Section 3AAA meet June 2. He finished with a time of 48.65.
LaMotte was also second at sections in the 1,600 with a time of 5:16.06 to make the state field.