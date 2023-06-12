Sophomore Albert Ongwenyi and ninth grader Carley LaMotte got a taste of the Class AAA state meet June 10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Both were there for the first time and were representing their respective Blaze squads with Ongwenyi getting on the medal stand (top nine) in the boys' 400 meters. He finished fifth with a time of 49.49.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events