The Burnsville dance team ended up fifth in the second South Suburban Conference jazz meet Dec. 10.
The competition was held on the Blazettes' home floor where Eastview won the title with three ranking points.
Prior Lake was second (8), followed by Lakeville North (9), Lakeville South (12), Burnsville (15.5), Farmington (17.5), Shakopee (22), Rosemount (22.5) and Eagan (27).
The second SSC high kick meet is set for Dec. 17 at Eagan at 7 p.m. The SSC Championships are Dec. 21 at Eastview at 11 a.m.
Burnsville also finished fifth in the first jazz competition, as well as the first high-kick meet.
The Blazettes will compete in two invitationals after the New Year to get them ready for the Section 1AAA meet Feb. 8 at Bloomington Kennedy. The team is in the Anoka invite Jan. 11 and the Farmington invite Jan. 30.
The Class 3A state meet is scheduled for Feb. 14-15 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.