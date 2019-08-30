The Burnsville boys soccer team is unbeaten through its first three games.
The Blaze earned a 2-0 home win over Cretin-Derham Hall Aug. 29 in a battle of Section 3AA foes. Burnsville earned a 2-2 home tie with Bloomington Kennedy Aug. 27 after opening the season with a 2-0 home win over South St. Paul.
Six goals in three games is solid for a Blaze team that struggled to find the back of the net last year in a three-win campaign. The team had just 13 goals in 16 games.
The Blaze opens the South Suburban Conference season Sept. 5 at Lakeville North at 7 p.m. Burnsville is back home to take on St. Paul Central Sept. 7 in non-league action at 11 a.m.
In the win over Cretin, Burnsville scored a goal in each half. Senior Sean Floersch got the shutout in goal, while seniors Brian King and Sebastian Cocco each picked up goals.
In the tie with Kennedy, junior Jude Le and senior Jorge Acevedo Olmedo picked up the Blaze’s goals in the second half. Kennedy led 2-0 at the break before Burnsville battled back.
Floersch made the start again in goal.