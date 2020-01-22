The Burnsville boys swim team finished seventh at the Section 2AA True Team Jan. 18 at Hidden Oaks Middle School.
The Blaze finished with 232 points with two finishes in the top 10. Junior Dillon Hall was fifth in diving with 336.65 points, while sophomore Samuel Edwards ended up 10th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.89.
Third-ranked Minnetonka won the title (1,435.5 points), ahead of No. 2 Chaska/Chanhassen (1,210), Prior Lake (1,086), Shakopee (743), Bloomington Jefferson (678) and Bloomington Kennedy (513.5).
Burnsville also dropped to 0-7 in South Suburban Conference duals Jan. 28 with an 83-59 loss at Rosemount. Edwards won the 50 freestyle (23.76) and the 500 freestyle (5:29.01). Sophomore Mathias Wong was tops in the 100 freestyle (54.00) and the 100 backstroke (1:01.97).
Hall ended up second in diving (168.05).
Burnsville's final two SSC duals to end the regular season are at Prior Lake Jan. 31 and home to Lakeville South Feb. 4. Both start at 6 p.m.
The Section 2AA meet starts Feb. 19 with the prelims, with the finals Feb. 21. Diving is held Feb. 20, and all three days are at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska.