The Burnsville girls soccer team is still seeking its first South Suburban Conference win, but did earn a 1-1 home tie with Eastview Sept. 17.
The Blaze (5-4-1 overall, 0-3-1 in the SSC) went into the league game off of a 5-1 conference loss at home to No. 3-ranked Rosemount Sept. 12.
Burnsville is at Apple Valley Sept. 19 in league play at 7 p.m. and at Chaska Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. Burnsville follows with SSC contests at Eagan Sept. 24 and home to Prior Lake Sept. 26 at 5 and 7 p.m., respectively.
The Blaze’s final two league games are home to No. 9 Lakeville South Oct. 1 and versus Farmington Oct. 3.
Rosemount (10-1) looks to heading for the No. 1 seed the Section 3AA. Lakeville North (6-3), Hastings (7-1-1), Eagan (5-5-2) Park (4-3-2) also have winning marks.
Other teams in the field include Eastview (3-3-4) and Apple Valley (2-6).
Section 3AA quarterfinal play starts Oct. 8. Eagan is the defending champion. The Wildcats have also won three of the last five state championships and four of the last five Section 3AA crowns.
Burnsville has had a rough time against Eagan over the years, including a 5-0 loss to the Wildcats in the section semifinals last year. The Blaze has lost in the section semifinals the last three seasons.
Burnsville’s last section crown came in 2013, when it finished third at state.