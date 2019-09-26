The Burnsville football team is still seeking its first victory.
The Blaze, off to their worst start since 2009 when the program finished 0-9, is home to Farmington Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. The Tigers come into the game with a 3-1 mark, losing 48-21 at home to Rosemount in Week 4 (Sept. 20).
Burnsville (0-4) goes into the game off a 55-19 loss at No. 1-ranked No. 1-ranked Lakeville North Sept. 20.
The Blaze still have not scored a touchdown in the first half this season. The team scored a total of 19 points in its first three games and matched that total against Lakeville North after getting down 42-0 in the third quarter.
The Blaze's first score came on a 95-yard kickoff return from senior Lucas Volk in the third quarter.
Down 49-7, Burnsville scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Senior Landon Rocheleau-Schultheis hit junior Nick Hughes on a 45-yard scoring strike. Sophomore Colton Gregersen followed, scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run.
Gregersen ran for 108 yards on 10 carries for the Blaze. Senior Jordan Thompkins had 47 yards on the ground, and Volk rushed for 40 yards.
Burnsville's is at Eagan (0-4) in Week 6 (Oct. 4) starting at 7 p.m.