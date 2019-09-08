The Burnsville girls swimming team is still seeking its first dual win.
The Blaze dropped 0-2 in the South Suburban Conference with a 95-91 loss at Lakeville South Sept. 5. Burnsville followed with a 99-83 setback at home to Moorhead Sept. 7.
The Blaze (0-3 overall) are back in the pool Sept. 12 at Lakeville North and home to Eastview Sept. 19 in league duals at 6 p.m. Burnsville will compete in the Mankato East Invitational Sept. 14 at noon.
In the loss to Moorhead, senior Kayla Gant won the 50 freestyle for the Blaze with a time of 25.95, while seventh-grader Lauren Bachmeier was tops in the 100 freestyle (1:00.09). Ninth-grader Grace Affeldt won diving with 180.65 points.
In the loss to Lakeville South, Burnsville won six events, including two relays. The 200 medley team of juniors Olivia Caldwell Natalie Thoresen, senior Ishmil Azad and Gant was victorious (2:01.17), as was the 400 freestyle team of Caldwell, Bachmeier, sophomore Ava Piccolino and senior Ella Menke (4:03.98).
Gant won the 50 freestyle (25.85) and the 100 freestyle (58.69), while Caldwell claimed the 100 butterfly (1:02.78) and the 100 breaststroke (1:12.93). Affeldt was again a winner in diving (181.05).