The Burnsville volleyball team had little trouble winning its playoff opener, but couldn't pull off the upset in the next round.
Junior Shannon Murray led the eighth-seeded Blaze to a three-set home win Oct. 22 over ninth-seeded Minneapolis Southwest (25-9, 25-17, 25-18), finishing with 33 set assists, 11 digs and three ace serves.
Burnsville took on top-seeded Bloomington Jefferson in the quarterfinals Oct. 24, but the Jaguars were too much for the Blaze winning in three sets on their home floor (25-14, 26-24, 25-14).
Burnsville finished the season with an 11-19 overall mark under first-year coach Josh Wastvedt.
Against Southwest, junior Emma Fretheim and senior Julia Dam finished with 11 and 10 kills respectively for the Blaze. Junior Rilie Kupka chipped in eight kills.
Senior Megan Hjermstad led the defense with 17 digs, while ninth-grader Corrina Benson had 11 digs.
The last time Burnsville won a section title was in 2009, when the program was third at state. The Blaze have not had a winning season since 2013 and have struggled in South Suburban Conference play over the last six years.
Burnsville finished 0-9 in the SSC this past season and has a 3-51 league record since 2014. The SSC has been the toughest league in the state over the last decade, winning six of the last nine state titles.
This year’s Class 3A state tournament is scheduled for Nov. 7-9 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Champlin Park is the defending champion, beating Eagan in last year’s title match.