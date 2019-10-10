The Burnsville girls swimming team fell short of its first South Suburban Conference win Oct. 8.
The Blaze dropped to 0-7 in league duals with a 90-87 loss at Farmington. Olivia Caldwell had a pair of wins for Burnsville.
The junior won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:11.75 and the 200 individual medley (2:19.23). Senior Kayla Gant won the 100 freestyle for the Blaze (57.29).
Burnsville's 200 medley relay team of Gant, Caldwell, senior Kiah Christopherson and seventh-grader Lauren Bachmeier was second (2:01.95), as was the 200 freestyle team of Caldwell, Gant, Christopherson and junior Monica Dinh (1:49.15).
Individual runner-up finishes went to Bachmeier in the 50 freestyle (27.33) and the 500 freestyle (5:53.91) and ninth-grader Grace Affelft in diving (184.40).
The Blaze is back in the league pool Sept. 15 at Shakopee. The team's final SSC dual is Oct. 22 at Eagan. Both start at 6 p.m.