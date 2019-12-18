The Burnsville boys swimming team dropped to 0-3 in South Suburban Conference duals with a 96-70 loss at Shakopee Dec. 13 and a 94-76 setback at Farmington Dec. 17.
The Blaze are off until Jan. 3, when they'll take on Eastview at home in league action at 6 p.m.
In the loss to Shakopee, junior Carlos Hernandez and sophomores Mathias Wong and Samuel Edwards led the way for the Blaze, each winning an individual event. Hernandez was tops in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.14, Edwards claimed the 100 breaststroke (1:13.63), and Wong won the 100 butterfly (58.60).
Hernandez, Wong and Edwards teamed up with senior Nathan Anderson to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.65).
Edwards was also second in the 200 individual medley (2:13.39), as was Wong in the 100 backstroke (1:03.34) and junior Dillon Hall in diving (190 points).
Against Farmington, Edwards won the 200 freestyle (1:56.33), while Wong claimed the 100 freestyle (54.67). Hall won diving (170.05).
Edwards, Hernandez, Andersen and Wong were victorious in the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.17) and were second in the 200 medley relay (1:56.09).
Junior Jasper Nelson was runner-up in diving (141.50), as was Anderson in the 100 butterfly (1:05.34).