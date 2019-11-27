The Burnsville girls hockey team broke loose to earn its first South Suburban Conference win.
The Blaze scored three goals in the third period en route to a 7-4 home win over Rosemount Nov. 26. Junior Hannah Benfer, sophomore Sami Bowlby and eighth-grader Kendra Distad each had a pair of goals to lead the way.
Burnsville went into the game off a 2-0 league loss at Lakeville South Nov. 23.
The Blaze earned a thrilling 3-2 home win over East Ridge Nov. 21, scoring three goals in the final 4:05 of the game to pull out that non-conference affair.
Burnsville (4-2 overall, 1-2 in the SSC) is back on the SSC ice Dec. 3 at Eagan at 7:15 p.m., and will play at Bloomington Jefferson Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. The Blaze is also in league action at Eastivew Dec. 7 at 3 p.m.
In the win over Rosemount, sophomore Olivia Carlson and junior Gabby Gromacki each finished with three assists for Burnsville. Sophomore Katie Katzmarek had a goal and an assist.
Senior Aubrey Nelvin chipped in two assists, while seniors Zoe Chadwick and Avery Sawchuk, junior Allie Urlaub all had one.
Ninth-grader Olivia Tilbury made 25 saves in goal for the Blaze.
Burnsville never trailed in the game, leading 2-0 after the first period and 4-3 after two frames. Bowlby scored 6:15 into the third period to put the Blaze up a pair of goals, before Katzmarek scored to give the team a three-goal lead.
Against East Ridge, Katzmarek scored two goals 1:21 apart to tie the game. Nelvin provided the game-winner with 1:01 left to play.
Nelvin also assisted on both Katzmarek's goals. Sawchuk also had two assists, including feeding Nelvin for the game-winner. Benfer had one assist.
Tilbury finished with 14 saves in goal.
In the loss to Lakeville South, the Blaze fell behind 2-0 after one period of play and couldn't recover. Burnsville outshot the Cougars 25-21 for the game.
Tilbury made 19 saves in goal.
Through six games, Katzmarek leads Burnsville with 10 points (6 goals, 4 assists). Nelvin has four goals and five assists, while Bowlby has six goals and two assists.
Distad has chipped in four goals, while adding an assist. Gromacki has a goal and four assists, while Benfer has two goals and two assists, and Carlson has recorded four assists.
Tilbury has started five of the six games in net. She has a .853 save percentage and a 3.00 goals-against average.