Hannah Benfer had a pair of goals in Burnsville's 7-4 South Suburban Conference home win over Rosemount Nov. 27.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Burnsville girls hockey team broke loose to earn its first South Suburban Conference win.

The Blaze scored three goals in the third period en route to a 7-4 home win over Rosemount Nov. 26. Junior Hannah Benfer, sophomore Sami Bowlby and eighth-grader Kendra Distad each had a pair of goals to lead the way.

Burnsville went into the game off a 2-0 league loss at Lakeville South Nov. 23.

The Blaze earned a thrilling 3-2 home win over East Ridge Nov. 21, scoring three goals in the final 4:05 of the game to pull out that non-conference affair.

Burnsville (4-2 overall, 1-2 in the SSC) is back on the SSC ice Dec. 3 at Eagan at 7:15 p.m., and will play at Bloomington Jefferson Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. The Blaze is also in league action at Eastivew Dec. 7 at 3 p.m.

In the win over Rosemount, sophomore Olivia Carlson and junior Gabby Gromacki each finished with three assists for Burnsville. Sophomore Katie Katzmarek had a goal and an assist.

Senior Aubrey Nelvin chipped in two assists, while seniors Zoe Chadwick and Avery Sawchuk, junior Allie Urlaub all had one.

Ninth-grader Olivia Tilbury made 25 saves in goal for the Blaze.

Burnsville never trailed in the game, leading 2-0 after the first period and 4-3 after two frames. Bowlby scored 6:15 into the third period to put the Blaze up a pair of goals, before Katzmarek scored to give the team a three-goal lead.

Against East Ridge, Katzmarek scored two goals 1:21 apart to tie the game. Nelvin provided the game-winner with 1:01 left to play.

Nelvin also assisted on both Katzmarek's goals. Sawchuk also had two assists, including feeding Nelvin for the game-winner. Benfer had one assist.

Tilbury finished with 14 saves in goal.

In the loss to Lakeville South, the Blaze fell behind 2-0 after one period of play and couldn't recover. Burnsville outshot the Cougars 25-21 for the game.

Tilbury made 19 saves in goal.

Through six games, Katzmarek leads Burnsville with 10 points (6 goals, 4 assists). Nelvin has four goals and five assists, while Bowlby has six goals and two assists.

Distad has chipped in four goals, while adding an assist. Gromacki has a goal and four assists, while Benfer has two goals and two assists, and Carlson has recorded four assists.

Tilbury has started five of the six games in net. She has a .853 save percentage and a 3.00 goals-against average.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

