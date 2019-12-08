The Prior Lake wrestling team pinned down its first dual win Dec. 5 and followed with three individual champions at the Ellsworth Invitational in Wisconsin Dec. 7.
The No. 9-ranked Lakers won eight matches by fall in a 59-15 South Suburban Conference victory at Rosemount. At the invite, ninth-grader Alex Koehler, junior Teagan Block and senior Chase Bloomquist each won individual titles.
The Lakers finished fourth out of 11 schools with 180 team points. Ellsworth won the title (259.5), followed by Cadott (229) and Dover-Eyota (181).
Prior Lake's first home dual is Dec. 13 at home versus Scott West, ranked No. 9 in Class 2A, starting at 7 p.m. The Lakers' annual Ron Edwards Duals are Dec. 14 starting at 9 a.m.
Prior Lake will open against No. 8 Farmington, which also serve as an SSC dual.
In the win over Rosemount, picking up pins for the Lakers were Koehler at 106, senior Cory St. Martin at 132, junior Brendan McGraw at 138, junior Colton Sund at 152, Bloomquist at 160, sophomore Cole Edwards at 170, junior Billy Trees at 195 and sophomore Ricky Gonsor at 220.
Block won by forfeit at 126, while senior Logan Hennen earned a technical fall at 182 for Prior Lake.
At the invite, Koehler won both of his matches at 106 to claim the title, earning a 14-3 major decision over Brodie Kellen of Dover-Eyota in the final.
Block went 3-0 at 126 with a 5-0 decision over Markus Brown of Northwestern in his title match. Bloomquist also won three matches, his first two by fall, before beating Nelson Wahl of Cadott 13-8 in the championship.
St. Martin finished third at 132 for the Lakers, as did Sund at 152, Edwards at 170 and Trees at 195. Sophomore Jonah Kolsrud and Hennen were both fifth at 120 and 182, respectively.
Junior Cameron Miller finished seventh at 220 for Prior Lake, while McGraw was eighth at 138.
Prior Lake's third SSC dual is Dec. 19 at home versus Burnsville at 7 p.m.
The Lakers will close out 2019 competing in the Rumble on the Red in Fargo, North Dakota Dec. 27-28.