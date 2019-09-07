It's been a tough start for the Burnsville football team.
The Blaze dropped to 0-2 with a 34-6 loss at No. 8-ranked Eastview Sept. 6. Burnsville opened the season with a 24-6 setback at Mounds View.
Eastview jumped on the Blaze early with a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter en route to a 21-0 lead at the break. Burnsville scored in the third quarter on a tipped ball in the end zone.
Senior quarter Jordan Tompkins rolled to his left and under pressure lofted a pass toward the end zone. It was tipped in the air, off the hand of Blaze junior Noah Abbott and into his teammates hands, junior Nathan Le, who caught the ball while on the ground.
The extra point was missed and the momentum for Burnsville didn't last long. Eastview took it right back with a 54-yard scoring strike on its next possession.
The Lightning salted the game away with a 13-yard scoring run later in third quarter.
Burnsville will be home in Week 3 (Sept. 13) searching for its first win versus No. 5 Lakeville South at 7 p.m.