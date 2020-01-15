The Burnsville boys basketball team suffered a couple of lopsided South Suburban Conference road losses.
The Blaze fell 83-56 at No. 5-ranked Shakopee Jan. 10 and followed with a 81-63 setback to Lakeville North Jan. 14.
Burnsville (3-7 overall, 1-4 in the SSC) is at Rosemount Jan. 17 in league play and is at Minneapolis South Jan. 20. Both games start at 7 p.m.
The Blaze returns home Jan. 21 to take on Apple Valley and will play at No. 10-ranked Prior Lake Jan. 24 in league games at 7 p.m.
In the loss to Lakeville North, senior Daniel Rosenber led Burnsville with 25 points, while ninth-grader Ibrahim El-Amin finished with 13 and sophomore Yarin Alexander scored 10.
The Blaze trailed 45-40 at the break and were outscored by 13 in the second half.
Against Shakopee, Burnsville was outscored 57-35 in the second half. Rosenber scored 23 points to lead the Blaze, while El-Amin had 21 and Alexander chipped in 10.
The Blaze went into the Rosemount game losing five of its last six contests. The team has give up 70 or more points in seven of its first 10 games and each of those were defeats.