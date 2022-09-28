Santi Rodriguez

Junior Santi Rodriguez tries to get control of the ball in Burnsville's 4-0 loss at Prior Lake Sept. 20 in South Suburban Conference play.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

One of the goals for the Burnsville boys soccer team this fall was to finish the season with a winning record.

That won't happen, as the Blaze has dropped its first 11 games this fall and has started 0-6 in the South Suburban Conference.

