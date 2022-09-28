One of the goals for the Burnsville boys soccer team this fall was to finish the season with a winning record.
That won't happen, as the Blaze has dropped its first 11 games this fall and has started 0-6 in the South Suburban Conference.
Burnsville fell 8-0 at home to Eagan in league action Sept. 27.
Burnsville went into the contest scoring four goals in its previous two contests, but both were home losses — 4-2 to Lakeville North in league play Sept. 22 and 3-2 against Bloomington Kennedy Sept. 24.
The Blaze has just five goals through 11 games, getting the other goal Sept. 13 in a 2-1 conference home loss to Apple Valley.
Burnsville will end the regular season Oct. 5 at home to Shakopee in SSC action. Section 3AAA quarterfinal play starts Oct. 12 with the semifinals Oct. 15 and the title game Oct. 18.
Rosemount is the defending champion is one of five teams in the field with a .500 record or better with a 5-4-1 mark.
Eastview (10-2-1) is looking the No. 1 seed at this point, while Eagan (6-5-1) and Bloomington Jefferson (6-5-1) also have winning marks. Apple Valley (6-6-1), Park (3-7-2) and Hastings (2-10) are also in the field.
Since winning the Section 3AA title in 2016, Burnsville has struggled with a 13-68-5 overall record, which includes the first 11 games this fall. Soccer went to three classes last fall.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
