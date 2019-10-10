The Burnsville boys soccer team headed into the Section 3AA playoffs with double-digit losses for the third straight year.
And for the ninth time in 10 seasons, the seventh-seeded Blaze were eliminated in the quarterfinals, including 3-0 at second-seeded Lakeville North Oct. 8.
Burnsville finished the season with six straight losses, the last five by shutout. The Blaze lost 3-0 to Farmington Oct. 3 in their final South Suburban Conference game to end the regular season.
Burnsville had a 3-11-3 overall record (1-8 in the SSC). After winning the Section 3AA title in 2016, the Blaze has just eight wins over the last three years.
Burnsville opened this season going 2-0-1 in its first three games, scoring six goals. The team netted just eight goals in the next 13 contests, going 1-11-2 in that span.
The Blaze will graduate 11 seniors from this year’s squad, so next year could be another rebuilding campaign.
The seniors are Sean Floersch, Ryan Do, Max Kortenhof, Gerardo Hernandez Salinas, Johapson Cetina Amado, Brian King, Jorge Acevedo Olmedo, Matthew Lor, Sebastian Cocco, Axel Marquez and Zack Smith.