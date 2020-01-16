Emily Kettler and Paige Peterson led the way for the Burnsville girls alpine ski team Jan. 14 at Buck Hill in Burnsville.
The juniors helped the Blaze finish second out of seven teams with 327 points. Eagan won the crown (419).
Kettler and Peterson cracked the top 10, taking seventh and 10th with a combined time of 51.22 and 51.75, respectively, on their two runs.
On the boys side, Burnsville was sixth (226), with Lakeville South claiming the top spot (398). Sophomore Forrest Bowman made the top 10 for the Blaze, taking ninth (52.54).
The last regular season meet is Jan. 28 at Buck Hill at 3:30 p.m. The Section 6 competition is also at Buck Hill. That is set for Feb. 4 starting at 9 a.m.
The state competition is scheduled for Feb. 14 at its annual site, Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Meanwhile, other finishes for the Blaze girls Jan. 14 included sophomore Anna Tran (18th, 55.09), junior April Chamberland (23rd, 56.83), junior Savanna Drum (24th, 57.38), senior Josie Hanneken (27th, 59.51) and eighth-grader Carissa Chow (40th, 64.80) followed.
For the Burnsville boys, sophomore Jayden Chow finished 13th (53.52), while senior Henry Purdy was 17th (55.60), and ninth-grader Bruen Drum ended up 24th (58.41).