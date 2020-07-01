The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conducted an informal independent survey of gun clubs throughout Minnesota in 2001, and it was determined the average age of members was almost 57 years old.
This was a problem.
Gun clubs had seen roughly 10 percent of facilities statewide close in the previous decade. Additionally, memberships had decreased and leagues were harder to come by.
The solution lied in that something needed to be done to attract younger shooters, or the future of shooting sports would be in jeopardy.
Jim Sable, then youth program director at the Plymouth Gun Club in Plymouth, suggested to start with schools. "That’s where the kids are," he said.
In 2008, the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League was started with three teams and 30 student athletes. The league doubled the number of teams and student athletes for five consecutive years. By 2014, the MSHSCTL Championship, held at Alexandria Shooting Park, became the largest shooting event in the world.
Sable, who retired in 2019, was the founder of the USA Clay Target League. Reported numbers for the 2019 season showed 32,810 participants and 1,042 teams in 25 states, including 362 squads in Minnesota.
"When you first get there, they really stress safety. Everyone goes through firearms safety and stuff," said Derek Jutting, who joined the Chaska/Chanhassen team as a ninth-grader before graduating this past spring. "Once you get into it, everything is so loose. Everyone is pretty chill. For me, part (of the appeal) is me wanting to get better, but it is also about the really good friends I've met."
Jutting recruited friends to the team early on. Shane Wein accepted the challenge.
"My dad really thought I'd enjoy it. Once I got out there, tried it, I really enjoyed it," said Wein, who graduated from Chaska this spring. "It ended up working out really good. I've met some pretty good friends.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Bob Burditt has seen it all at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake. He's been employed there since 1989. As a 14-year-old, he worked on the range, pulling the lever when players called for the birdie.
Trap machines were "crude," always breaking down back in those times, Burditt said. "Now you get one new, you unbox it and set it up and it stays perfect for years and years."
Burditt is now in charge of sporting clays and league play.
The Prior Lake club launches more than a million white flyer targets each year. Burditt said the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club is the biggest in the state and in the top two or so in the Midwest.
Nationwide, it's somewhere in the 15 to 20 range.
The club caters to the most inexperienced shooters up to the seasoned sharp shooter. Firearm safety classes are available with clay target shooting open to the public seven days a week all year long.
"For the most part, we've seen larger numbers this season," Burditt said. "We usually have kids here from Shakopee High School, New Prague, Lakeville, St. Louis Park. New Prague High School is still shooting, but instead of like 70 or 80 kids, it's maybe 40.
St. Louis Park is also really small, maybe 15 to 20 kids," Burditt added. "Shakopee and Lakeville aren't competing. We've lost a lot of volume of targets not shot without those teams, but walk-up traffic has really helped make up that loss."
The Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club offers five distinct 50-target sporting clays courses, four trap ranges, two skeet ranges and three 25-shot FITASC courses, which is an international sports federation that includes clay pigeon shooting.
Guns can be rented, while shells are sold by the box or the case.
Burditt said when the state shutdown the club was forced to close for two weeks this spring. Business was slower when it first reopened and the normal spring and summer leagues were condensed into one 15-week league.
"Everyone is happy. It's worked out really well," he said.
For more information on the MSHSCTL, including its fall high school league, go to mnclaytarget.com.
More information on the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club is available at horseandhunt.com.