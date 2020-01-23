The Burnsville Nordic ski teams were paired up in a 1.5-kilometer South Suburban Conference classic team sprint competition Jan. 22 at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley.
The Blaze girls fifth in the standings with 19 points, with Rosemount winning (39). The Burnsville boys were fifth (10), while Prior Lake claimed the top spot (35).
The next two competitions for the Blaze are pursuit, which is a combination of times from the 5,000-meter freestyle and classic races.
The South Suburban Conference Championships are first, and they are set for Jan. 27 at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis starting at 9 a.m.
The Section 1 meet follows and that is Feb. 4 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington.
In the team sprints, senior Darren Wong and junior Matthew Krzmarzick had the best finish for Burnsville, taking 11th in the boys race with a time of 34:06. Senior Danny Vazquez and sophomore Zachary Friedmann were 14th (35:06).
Juniors Zachary Warns and Ben Palmeiri ended up 18th (36:13), and senior Jake Schouten and ninth-grader Nicolas Larson were 21st (38:20).
On the girls side, seniors Kaitlyn Qualley and Molly Willmert were 12th (27:41) to lead the Blaze. Junior Monica Dihn and eighth-grader Kaelyn Ambuehl were 14th (28:37), and eighth-grader Emily Larsen and ninth-grader Kira Theng were 21st (32:10).
This year's state competition is scheduled for Feb. 13 at its annual site, Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
In 2018, the Blaze boys were 15th in the state team standings. The Burnsville girls won the state team title in 2009. The girls made state 9 of 11 seasons between 2007 and 2017.