The Burnsville cross country teams will be represented at the Class 3A state meet.
The Blaze qualified three runners at the Section 3AAA competition Oct. 27 at Valleywood Golf Course. Ninth-grader Carley LaMotte qualified in the girls' 5,000-meter race finishing fifth overall with a time of 19:20.5.
Ninth-grader Lliam Merrel and junior Quinn Hess earn state spots for the Burnsville boys, taking ninth and 13th with times of 16:29.6 and 16:45.5, respectively.
The top two teams make state, along with the top six individuals not on the advancing squads. The Class 3A race is set for Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
LaMotte, Merrel and Hess will each be running in their first-ever state competition.
Team-wise, the Blaze boys finished fourth in the Section 3AAA with 127 points. Rosemount won the title with 20 points, getting five runners in the top six, while Bloomington Jefferson was second (48) and East Ridge ended up third (96).
Eagan finished fifth (149), followed by Eastview (164), Apple Valley (166), Park (171) and Hastings (242).
On the girls side, Eastview claimed the crown with 44 points, followed by Eagan (51), Jefferson (61), Rosemount (105), Hastings (148), Burnsville (160), Apple Valley (196) and East Ridge (203).
The last time the Blaze girls made state as a team was in 2013. The team won the Class AA state title in 2007. Cross country went to three classes last season.
The Burnsville boys' last state team appearance was also in 2013. The program won four straight state titles from 1976 to 1979, while also winning in 1986.
Meanwhile, in the Section 3AAA race, senior Shareef Oty ended up 24th (17:20.8) for the Blaze boys, followed by sophomore Jacob Schoenbauer in 34th (17:50.5), junior Calvin Chuuoy in 47th (18:28.7), junior Hassan Abdi in 55th (18:55.1) and sophomore Miles O'Neal in 59th (19:25.1).
For the Blaze girls, juniors Kaelyn Ambuehl and Kira Theng finished right next to each other in 35th (22:07.3) and 36th place (22:24.03), respectively.
Ninth grader Caroline Chuuoy ended up 39th (22:39.8), followed by eighth grader Dani Dundon in 45th (24:11.2), sophomore Jane McGuore in 46th (24:17.5) and senior Olivia Tilbury in 52nd (25:02.4).