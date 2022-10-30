State Runners

Junior Quinn Hess (left), ninth grader Lliam Merrel (center) and ninth grader Carley LaMotte each qualified for state for Burnsville in the Section 3AAA meet Oct. 27 at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley.

 Facebook photo by Burnsville Cross Country Running

The Burnsville cross country teams will be represented at the Class 3A state meet.

The Blaze qualified three runners at the Section 3AAA competition Oct. 27 at Valleywood Golf Course. Ninth-grader Carley LaMotte qualified in the girls' 5,000-meter race finishing fifth overall with a time of 19:20.5.

