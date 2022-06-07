Zoie Dundon earned the chance to defend her state title in the 800 meters.
The senior was the lone state qualifier for the Burnsville girls track team at the Section 3AA meet June 3 at Two Rivers High School in Mendota Heights. She won the 800 with a time of 2:10.83, which was .29 off her school-record time in winning state last spring.
Meanwhile, the Burnsville boys will have two athletes at state in seniors Christian Belt and Thomas Dundon. Belt qualified in two events, taking second in both the 100 (10.82) and the long jump (20-11 1/2), while Dundon was runner-up in the 800 (1:56.21).
Belt was sixth in the 100 at last year at state, while Dundon was fifth in the 800.
This year's Class 3A competition is June 9 and 11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. It will be the first-ever Class 3A meet since track moved to three classes this season.
At sections in the 800, Zoie Dundon finished nearly seven seconds ahead of the runner-up finisher, Taylor Heimerl of Rosemount (2:17.77).
Dundon also anchored the girls' 4x400 team that finished fourth (4:21.52). Senior Darrian Gardner, sophomore Kira Theng and seventh-grader Danielle Dundon were also part of the relay.
Sophomore Madison Malecha was fifth in the high jump for the girls team (5-0), while ninth-grader Hazel Kuisiak was 10th in the pole vault (7-6). Gardner ended up seventh in the 300 hurdles (51.34), while sophomore Emma Le was 10th in the 100 hurdles (18.53).
Theng took sixth in the 800 (2:30.88) for the Blaze. In the 1,600, Theng was fifth (5:35.82), while ninth-grader Cloe Smith was seventh (5:42.78) and sophomore Anna Thomas was ninth (5:47.49).
For the Burnsville boys, senior Mateo Noriega was fourth in the shot put (44-4 3/4), while junior Christian Sivongxay was sixth (42-4 1/4) and senior Dylan Fischer was ninth (40-4 3/4). Noriega was also 10th in the discus (121-10).
Sophomore Jeremy Sherlock tied for sixth in the pole vault (10-6) for the Blaze, while senior Isiah Hayes tied for 10th in the high jump (5-4).
The boys' 4x800 relay team of Dundon, seniors Zachary Friedmann and Brian Chhuoy and sophomore Quinn Hess took third (8:33.45), while the 4x400 team of Dundon, Hess, Chhuoy and sophomore Markeese Howard ended up sixth (3:38.28).
Friedmann was also fifth in the 3,200 (10:05.72), while Chhuoy was sixth in the 800 (2:07.95).
In the 200, ninth-grader Albert Ongwenyi was seventh (23.45) and eighth-grader Caleb Kamara was eighth (24.04) for Burnsville. Kamara was also eighth in the 100 (11.50).
The Blaze boys were seventh in the team standings with 73.5 points, one spot ahead of Eastview (58.5). Rosemount won the title (279.5), followed by Hastings (104), East Ridge (103.5), Eagan (103), Apple Valley (94) and Park (75).
Rosemount also won the girls crown (262), followed by Eagan (221), Eastview (127), East Ridge (110), Hastings (54), Park (49), Burnsville (42) and Apple Valley (38).