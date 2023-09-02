Carley LaMotte

Burnsville sophomore Carley LaMotte opened the season Sept. 1 winning the two-mile Irish Invitational at Rosemount High School.

The Burnsville cross country teams three runners to build around this fall.

On the girls side, sophomore Carley Lamotte is expected to lead the way, while senior Quinn Hess and sophomore Lliam Merrell are back for the boys. All three runners competed in the Class 3A state meet last season.

