The Burnsville cross country teams three runners to build around this fall.
On the girls side, sophomore Carley Lamotte is expected to lead the way, while senior Quinn Hess and sophomore Lliam Merrell are back for the boys. All three runners competed in the Class 3A state meet last season.
Lamotte finished 60th overall, while Hess and Merrell finished right near each other in 120th and 122nd place, respectively.
"Carely surprised all of us last year by dropping a ton of time, winning two invitationals and qualifying for state after spending the spring on the softball diamond," Blaze girls coach Charles Burnham said. "This past spring she gave track a go and found herself among the best in state at the mile which she hopes to use a springboard to keep improving in the fall."
Lamotte opened the season winning the two-mile Irish Invitational in Rosemount Sept. 1. She outran 150 competitors finishing with a time of 11:44.11.
The Blaze girls didn't have enough runners competing for a team score — five are needed. St. Paul Central won the title (53), followed by Prior Lake (59).
Other finishers for the girls include senior Kaelyn Ambuehl (77th, 14:23.51) and ninth grader Dani Dundon (104th, 15:07.53).
"The main goal this year is to keep everyone healthy," Burnham said. "We are small in numbers, but we can be mighty if all goes well."
The Burnsville boys opened the season Aug. 31 in the St. Olaf High School Showcase in Northfield. There were 25 teams competing with the Blaze finishing in 18th with 498 points.
Mankato East won the title (81), followed by Bloomington Jefferson (88) and Minneapolis Southwest (125).
Merrell led the Blaze taking 18th overall with a time of 16:46.70 on the 5,000-meter course. Hess ended up 38th (17:32.00).
Other finishes for the boys included sophomore Adam Schaeffer (190th, 20:20.10), eighth grader Cole Hageman (203rd, 20:35.80), sophomore John White (229th, 20:55.80) and seventh grader Theo McGuire (360th, 23:21.90).
Senior Calvin Chhuoy and juniors Jake Shoenbauer and Mles O'Neal are also expected to contribute to the team.
"The team has put in some great work and we hope to make a run for the state meet as a team," Blaze boys coach Jeffrey Webber said.
The Burnsville boys were fourth in the Section 3AAA race last year behind Rosemount, Bloomington Jefferson, and East Ridge. The girls were sixth, while Eastview and Eagan finishing one-two, respectively.
The top two teams from the section make the state field, along with the top six individuals not on the advancing squads.
This year's South Suburban Conference Championships are set for Oct. 13 at Eagan High School. The Section 3AAA race will be Oct. 26 at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley.
The state race will be Nov. 4 at the University of Minnesota's Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights. Wayzata won both the boys and girls state team titles last fall.