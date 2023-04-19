Miley Lamotte

Ninth grader Miley Lamotte delivers a pitch in Burnsville's 15-6 loss at Prior Lake April 18 in South Suburban Conference play.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Burnsville softball team is already halfway to its entire win total of last season, opening the season winning three of its first four games.

The Blaze was handed its first loss April 18, falling 15-6 at Prior Lake in South Suburban Conference play. Burnsville opened the SSC season April 13 with a 12-2 league win over Apple Valley in the TCO Dome in Lakeville.

