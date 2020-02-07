Max Carlson will be one to watch this spring for the Burnsville baseball team.
But the senior is not an unknown talent. He was recently named to the Collegiate Baseball's 2020 Preseason High School All-America team. Carlson was one of 61 seniors from across the country named to the first team, while 33 players were selected to the second squad.
Carlson was picked as a multi-position player. He plays right field for the Blaze when he's not pitching. He's also the only Minnesotan selected for the first or second team.
Carlson has already committed to the University of North Carolina. He could also be selected in the first three rounds of the MLB Amateur Draft this June.
His older brother Sam Carlson was selected in the second round (55th overall) in the 2017 draft by the Seattle Mariners. Sam forfeited his scholarship to the University of Florida, and instead signed a deal with $2 million to join the Mariners minor league affiliate, the AZL Mariners, shortly after being drafted.
Sam was also named the 2017 Play Ball! Minnesota Mr. Baseball winner, the first-ever Burnsville player to win the award. Max should be in the running for that honor this spring.
According to prospectslive.com, Max is "a lean, projectable 6-foot-1 right-hander who can certainly add more muscle to his build as he continues to mature. His delivery is fairly clean and he has a lighting quick arm from a high three-fourths slot.
"Carlson's fastball sits in the low-90s, but there's clear reason to believe that he’s going to add velocity as he continues to mature. His breaking ball is firm with tight spin and he’s showed feel for the pitch with an ability to throw it for consistent strikes. He’s also showed a changeup with natural sinking action that plays in the bottom of the zone, but is thrown with a slightly different arm slot than his fastball. It’s not hard to see the upside in Carlson and it’s hard to believe he’ll find his way onto North Carolina’s campus."
Carlson has been a member of the Burnsville varsity since he was a ninth-grader.
