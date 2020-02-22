For the third straight year, the Burnsville boys swimming team has been left out of the state pool.
The Blaze ended up eighth in the team standings in loaded Section 2AA field, finishing with 60.5 points. Burnsville had three swims in the finals Feb. 21 at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska.
Second-ranked Minnetonka won the title with 529.5 points, followed by No. 3 Chaska/Chanhassen (439), No. 6 Eden Prairie (350.5), No. 10 Prior Lake (231.5), Shakopee (186), Waconia (141) and Bloomington Jefferson (121).
Junior Carlos Hernandez competed in the consolation heat for the Blaze in the 50 freestyle, finishing 14th with a time of 23.67.
Burnsville's 200 freestyle relay team of Hernandez, seniors Nathan Andersen and sophomores Mathias Wong and Sam Edwards finished sixth (1:37.64), while the 400 freestyle team of Hernandez, Andersen, Edwards and sophomore Troy Jackson took eighth (3:48.07).
The diving competition was held Feb. 20, and junior Dillon Hall ended up ninth with 296.60 points. Junior Jasper Nelson was 16th (202.75) for the Blaze.
The top 16 individuals from the prelims Feb. 19 advanced to the finals. Edwards was 22nd in both the 50 freestyle (24.15) and the 100 freestyle (52.93).
Wong was 18th in the 100 butterfly (58.63) and 26th in the 50 freestyle (24.52), while Andersen was 24th in the 100 butterfly (1:01.16) and 23rd in the 100 backstroke (1:06.22)
Hernandez ended up 25th in the 100 freestyle (53.77), while Jackson was 26th in the 100 backstroke (1:11.3) and 31st in the 100 freestyle (1:03.51).