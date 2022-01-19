It's been a tough winter for the Burnsville boys hockey team.
The Blaze has lost 14 straight games after opening the season with 2-2 tie with St. Cloud back on Nov. 30. Burnsville fell to 0-9 in the South Suburban Conference Jan. 18 with a 7-1 loss at Apple Valley.
Burnsville (0-14-1 overall) has only scored 21 goals in 15 games and has given up 82.
The Blaze lost five of their top six scorers from last year's team that finished 9-11 overall (8-10 in the SSC). In 2020, the Blaze was in the Section 3AA title game, falling 2-0 to St. Thomas Academy.
At the time, it was the program's eighth section title appearance since 2007.
So the team is in rebuilding mode; but so far it's been a difficult rebuild.
Senior Colton Gregerson leads the Blaze in scoring through 15 games with four goals and seven assists. Junior Jackson Stowbridge also has four goals.
Junior Cole Sieben has three goals and four assists, while senior Thomas Dundon has three goals and three assists. Junior Jack Machacek has chipped in six assists, while sophomore Jacob Neutz has three goals and an assist.
Senior Pierce Konrath has started all 15 games in goal for Burnsville, posting an .878 save percentage.
Section 3AA quarterfinal play starts Feb. 22 with the semifinals set for Feb. 25. The higher seed is at home in the first two rounds. The title game is March 3 at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.
Burnsville is headed for the No. 8 seed in the field. Second-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall (14-3) is likely the No. 1 seed, followed by St. Thomas Academy (10-7), Rosemount (9-5), Park (8-5), Eastview (9-6), Eagan (7-8) and Apple Valley (5-8-1).
Burnsville is 0-4 against section squads with its other three losses to Rosemount (7-1), Eastview (5-1) and Eagan (6-2).