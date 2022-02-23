There was no upset for the Burnsville boys hockey team in the Section 3AA playoffs and thus no wins on the season.
The eighth-seeded Blaze fell 6-1 at top-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall Feb. 22 in the quarterfinals to finish the year with a 0-24-2 record.
It was that kind of winter for Burnsville. The team's two ties were 2-2 against St. Cloud in the season and 3-3 against Farmington in South Suburban Conference play Jan. 31.
The Blaze (0-17-1 in the SSC) struggled to find the back of the net all season with just 31 goals in 26 games. Burnsville was held to one or fewer goals 18 times and was shutout in five games.
The Blaze's lone goal against Cretin-Derham Hall came in the first period to cut the Raiders' lead to 2-1. Sophomore Eli Wells scored with senior Keegan McDevitt and junior Jackson Stowbridge getting the assists.
Cretin-Derham Hall broke the game with a three goals in the second period.
The Raiders outshot the Blaze 69-15. Senior Pierce Konrath made 63 saves in goal in his final start for Burnsville.
Konrath is one of eight seniors on the team, along with Colton Gregersen, Thomas Dundon, Gunther Reylek, Kyle Wahl, Simon Ravenscroft, Noelan Price and McDevitt.
Gregersen led the Blaze in total points with 15 (6 goals, 9 assists), followed by junior Jack Machacek (3 goals, 8 assists), Dundon (4 goals, 5 assists), Wells (3 goals, 4 assists), junior Cole Sieben (3 goals, 4 assists), Price (2 goals, 4 assists) and Stowbridge (4 goals, 1 assist).
Konrath played the majority of minutes in goal, finishing the season with a .887 save percentage.
The Blaze lost five of their top six scorers from last year's team that finished 9-11 overall (8-10 in the SSC). In 2020, the Blaze were in the Section 3AA title game, falling 2-0 to St. Thomas Academy.
At the time, it was the program’s eighth section title appearance since 2007.