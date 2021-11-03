The Burnsville football team's season came to close Oct. 29 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
The Blaze couldn't keep up with St. Michael-Albertville, falling 41-14 on the road to finish the fall with a 1-8 overall record. Burnsville ended the year with seven straight defeats.
Last season, Burnsville didn't play in the playoffs due to COVID-19 complications. The program is now 0-4 in the first round of the playoffs over the last five years.
Burnsville’s last playoff win came in 2016 when it beat Stillwater at home 21-14. Burnsville made the state quarterfinals the previous season for the first time since 1995.
Against St. Michael-Albertville, the Blaze got down 21-0 after the first quarter and trailed 35-0 at the break.
Both of Burnsville's touchdowns came in the fourth quarter down 41-0. Senior Sterling Brown hit senior Colton Gregersen on an 18-yard scoring strike. Gregersen added a 68-yard touchdown run with three minutes remaining.
Gregersen finished the game with eight carries for 97 yards. He led the Blaze on the ground this fall with 674 yards and six scores, while adding eight catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Senior Jay Homuth led Burnsville in receiving with 29 catches for 599 yards and seven scores. Brown threw for 853 yards and nine scores.
Junior Henry Saykeo was second on the team in rushing with 70 carries for 338 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Gregersen also led the team in tackles with 99, including a team-high 16.5 sacks, while also adding an interception.
Senior Karsten Tompkins and Dylan Fischer finished with 61 and 52 tackles, respectively.