It's been a tough start to the New Year for the Burnsville boys basketball team.
The Blaze started 2023 with five straight defeats, including 83-58 at No. 10-ranked Shakopee Jan. 13 in South Suburban Conference play. Burnsville went into the contest off a 74-60 home loss to Prior Lake the day before in league action.
Burnsville (4-7 overall) won four of its first six games under new coach Erik Leafblad. However, the team is still seeking its first SSC victory, falling to 0-5 in league play with the loss to Shakopee.
The Sabers jumped out to a 38-24 lead at the break and never looked back. Junior Jeremy Sherlock led the Blaze with 19 points, followed by sophomore Charlie Pettis with 13 and senior JT Thornton with 11.
Senior Henry Saykeo chipped in eight points for Burnsville.
In the loss to Prior Lake, senior Khalif Bettis led the Blaze with 25 points. However, Burnsville couldn't stop Lakers' senior Joe Ofori, who finished with 35 points.
Sherlock and Pettis both scored 11 points for the Blaze, while Saykeo had eight.
Burnsville hasn't had a ton of success in the SSC and in Section 3AAAA over the years. The Blaze was 2-16 in league play last year and was 3-22 overall.
The three wins last winter were three more than Burnsville had in the shortened COVID-19 campaign in 2020-21 when the team finished 0-19.
Over the last 12 seasons, Burnsville has a 45-172 record in conference play. The team has lost in the section quarterfinals the last three years.
Section 3AAAA is led by No. 8-ranked Eastview. Eagan, Bloomington Jefferson, Rosemount, Park, Apple Valley and Hastings are also in the field.
Burnsville is 0-3 against the section so far with losses to Jefferson, Eagan and Eastview.
Section quarterfinal starts March 7 with the semifinals March 10 and title game March 16. The higher seeds is a home for all three rounds.
The Blaze made it to the Section 3AAAA title game in 2019, but lost to Eastview.
The program’s last section crown came in 2008, and it also made the state field in 2004 where it lost to Chaska in the title game.