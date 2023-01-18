Raymond Belton

Senior Raymond Belton grabs a rebound in Burnsville's 83-58 South Suburban Conference loss at Shakopee Jan. 13.

 Photo by John Goltz Photography

It's been a tough start to the New Year for the Burnsville boys basketball team.

The Blaze started 2023 with five straight defeats, including 83-58 at No. 10-ranked Shakopee Jan. 13 in South Suburban Conference play. Burnsville went into the contest off a 74-60 home loss to Prior Lake the day before in league action.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events