Junior Jude Le has played up front and in the midfield for the Blaze this fall.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Burnsville boys soccer team has endured a tough stretch.

After opening the season 2-0-1, the Blaze went 0-5-1 in its next seven games, including a 9-0 home loss to No. 6-ranked Eastview Sept. 17 in South Suburban Conference play.

Burnsville went into the game off a 1-1 tie at Chanhassen Sept. 14 and a 2-0 league home loss to Rosemount Sept. 12.

The Blaze (0-4 in the SSC) goes into their league contest at Apple Valley Sept. 19 having been shutout in four of their last six games. Game time is 5 p.m.

Burnsville is home to Chaska Sept. 21 at 11 a.m., before playing at Eagan Sept. 24 and home to Prior Lake Sept. 26 in conference games at 7 and 5 p.m. respectively.

In the tie with Chanhassen, senior Brian King had the Blaze's lone goal. In the loss to Eastview, Burnsville got down 4-0 at the break and couldn't recover.

The Section 3AA tourney is not far off with quarterfinal play starting Oct. 8. Fourth-ranked Lakeville North (9-0) and Eastview (8-1) look to be the top-two seeds at this point.

Other teams in the field include Cretin-Derham Hall (4-5), Apple Valley (3-5-2), Eagan (2-6-1), Rosemount (3-6-1) and Henry Sibley (1-8-1).

The Blaze's final two SSC games are home to Lakeville South Oct. 1 and versus Farmington Oct. 3. Burnsville is at Henry Sibley Sept. 28.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

