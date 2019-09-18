The Burnsville boys soccer team has endured a tough stretch.
After opening the season 2-0-1, the Blaze went 0-5-1 in its next seven games, including a 9-0 home loss to No. 6-ranked Eastview Sept. 17 in South Suburban Conference play.
Burnsville went into the game off a 1-1 tie at Chanhassen Sept. 14 and a 2-0 league home loss to Rosemount Sept. 12.
The Blaze (0-4 in the SSC) goes into their league contest at Apple Valley Sept. 19 having been shutout in four of their last six games. Game time is 5 p.m.
Burnsville is home to Chaska Sept. 21 at 11 a.m., before playing at Eagan Sept. 24 and home to Prior Lake Sept. 26 in conference games at 7 and 5 p.m. respectively.
In the tie with Chanhassen, senior Brian King had the Blaze's lone goal. In the loss to Eastview, Burnsville got down 4-0 at the break and couldn't recover.
The Section 3AA tourney is not far off with quarterfinal play starting Oct. 8. Fourth-ranked Lakeville North (9-0) and Eastview (8-1) look to be the top-two seeds at this point.
Other teams in the field include Cretin-Derham Hall (4-5), Apple Valley (3-5-2), Eagan (2-6-1), Rosemount (3-6-1) and Henry Sibley (1-8-1).
The Blaze's final two SSC games are home to Lakeville South Oct. 1 and versus Farmington Oct. 3. Burnsville is at Henry Sibley Sept. 28.