The Burnsville girls hockey team has lost its grip on a top-two seed in Section 3AA.
The Blaze are 2-4-1 in their last seven games, including a 3-1 loss at Eastview Jan. 21 in South Suburban Conference play. Burnsville went into the contest off of a 1-1 home tie at Eagan Jan. 18.
Burnsville (13-7-2 overall, 7-6-2 in the SSC) has three games left in the regular season, all league ones — at Prior Lake Jan. 25, home to Farmington Jan. 28 and versus Lakeville North Feb. 1. Each will start at 7 p.m.
Brackets for Section 3AA come out Feb. 2, and the Blaze are looking like the No. 3 seed at this point behind Apple Valley (17-4) and Eastview (15-5-2).
Eagan (10-10-2) is also in the field along with Rosemount (9-11), Park (8-12-1) and Hastings (5-14).
The Blaze hope to end their five straight playoff losses and make a run at the section title. The team's last postseason victory was 7-4 over Eastview in the section title game in 2014.
Burnsville's offense has been a little stagnant in the last seven games. It's been held to two or fewer goals in six of those games and has just two goals in the last three contests.
In the loss to Eastview, the Blaze fell behind 3-0, giving up two goals 2:07 apart. Burnsville's lone goal came in the second frame with junior Allie Urlaub's scoring on an assist from junior Hannah Benfer.
Junior Maria Widen made 24 saves in goal for Burnsville.
In the tie with Eagan, Urlaub scored 5:20 into the third period to tie the game. Sophomore Katie Katzmarek and senior Aubrey Nelvin had the assists.
Widen finished with 21 saves. The Blaze outshot the Wildcats 29-22.
Widen has 1.77 goals-against average and one shutout in her 15 starts in goal.
Sophomore Sami Bowlby leads Burnsville in points with 24 (16 goals, 8 assists). Nelson has 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists), and Katzmark has 19 points (11 goals, 8 assists).
The Section 3AA quarterfinals start Feb. 5 before the semifinals on Feb. 8. The higher seed is at home in the first round. The title game is Feb. 12 at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights.
This year's Class AA state tournament is Feb. 20-20 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Edina is the defending champion.
Burnsville has made the state field six times in program history. Its best finish was its first appearance in 1996, when it took second. The team also qualified in 1999, 2002, 2007 and 2010.