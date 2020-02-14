It's been a tough stretch on the hardwood for the Burnsville boys basketball team.

The Blaze dropped their sixth straight game Feb. 14, falling 83-45 at home to No. 4-ranked Shakopee in South Suburban Conference play.

Burnsville (6-15 overall, 2-12 in the SSC) has lost its last six games by an average of 18.6 points.

The Blaze is back in league action Feb. 20 at Apple Valley at 7 p.m.

In the loss to the Sabers, Burnsville was outscored 44-16 in the second half. Ninth-grader Ibrahim El-Amin led the team with 17 points.

Ninth-grader Khalif Bettis was also in double figures with 10 points, while sophomore Yarin Alexander scored 6.

