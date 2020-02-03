If the Burnsville boys hockey team is going to be a factor in the playoffs, it will need to be at its best in the third period.
That wasn't the case for the Blaze in a 4-2 South Suburban Conference home loss to Lakeville North Feb. 1. Burnsville allowed four goals in the final period, including the last two in a span of 12 seconds with under a minute to play.
The Panthers scored the game-winner with 45 seconds remaining.
The Blaze went into the game off of a 4-2 win at Farmington in league action Jan. 30, getting a goal and an assist from senior Korey Bell and two assists from senior Joey Anderson.
Burnsville (12-7-2 overall, 7-5-2 in the SSC) is home to Apple Valley Feb. 6 at 7 p.m., and is at Shakopee Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. in SSC games.
The Blaze's final two games to end the regular season are league ones at Lakeville South Feb. 13 at 7 p.m., and home to No. 6-ranked Rosemount Feb. 15 at 3 p.m.
Section 3AA seeds come out Feb. 16, and the Blaze is heading for the No. 3 spot.
The Irish (16-5) looks to be the No. 1 seed, followed by Eagan (14-6). St. Thomas Academy (10-8-2) and Eastview (12-8-1) look to be the next two seeds.
Bloomington Jefferson (7-13), Park (7-13-2) and Apple Valley (6-14-1) are also in the field.
Section quarterfinal play starts Feb. 20, with the semifinals Feb. 22. The higher seed is at home in the first two rounds. The title game is Feb. 27 at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.
St. Thomas Academy won the last three titles. Burnsville beat the Cadets 7-1 in the 2016 championship.
In the loss to Lakeville North, senior Tim Urlaub and junior Kade Nielsen scored in the first period for the Blaze. Anderson and seniors Jayden Glassen and Grant Ahcan had assists.
Senior Evan Wittchow finished with 21 saves in goal for Burnsville. Lakeville North scored its four goals in a span of 4:01 apart, starting at the 12:14 mark.
In beating Farmington, five of the games six goals were scored in the first period. Burnsville led 3-2 after the frame, with Nielson, junior Joe Faith and Bell getting goals.
Senior Bennet Botz scored in the third period for the Blaze. Glassen, Ahcan, juniors Anthony Friedmann and Jack Holmstrom and senior Sam Rhode each had one assist.
Wittchow finished with 18 saves.