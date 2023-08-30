Emma Boys

Senior Emma Boys is back for Burnsville this fall as the team will try to recover from last year's winless season.

 Tom Schardin/Southwest News Media

It's been a tough road over the last three years for the Burnsville girls soccer team.

The Blaze went winless last season (0-13), and have started this fall with three straight defeats, running its losing skid to 17 straight games which dates back to the 2021 campaign.

