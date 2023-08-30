It's been a tough road over the last three years for the Burnsville girls soccer team.
The Blaze went winless last season (0-13), and have started this fall with three straight defeats, running its losing skid to 17 straight games which dates back to the 2021 campaign.
Burnsville opened with a 13-0 loss at Hopkins Aug. 24, followed with a 3-0 setback at Chaska Aug. 26 and then fell 2-0 at home to Park Aug. 29.
There's still plenty of season for the Blaze to get some wins. The South Suburban Conference season starts Sept. 6 at home against Rosemount, last year's Class AAA state champion.
Burnsville has six seniors on the roster — Augustus Whitcomb, Abigail Reuter, Emma Boys, Lauren Janisch, Isabella Cocco and Alyssa Nachand — along with seven sophomores of younger.
Juniors on the team include Cloe Smith, Jade Hildman, Hannah Mourad and Maeve Wilson
So there could be again a steep learning curve for the team playing in the tough SSC and trying to compete with a highly competitive Section 3AAA field where Rosemount looks like the favorite again.
Park is also a section foe, along with Apple Valley, Eastview, Eagan, Hastings and Bloomington Jefferson. Burnsville lost 10-1 to Rosemount in the section quarterfinals last year.
The Blaze's last winning season came in 2017 when it went 12-5-1 overall. The team won the SSC title that year, as well as in 2013. The program was the state runner-up n 2011 and took third in 2013.
But since the COVID-19-shortened season in 2020, Burnsville has a combined record of 4-36-3.
The Section 3AAA quarterfinals start Oct 10 with the semifinals Oct. 12 and the title match Oct. 17.
This year's state tournament starts Oct. 24 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals (Oct. 31) and title game (Nov. 3) are held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.