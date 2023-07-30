Footballs are now in the air at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan, home to the Minnesota Vikings.
The franchise’s 63rd training camp has begun, and there are many opportunities for fans to watch the team prepare for the upcoming NFL season.
The Vikings have joint practice sessions with both the Tennessee Titans and the Arizona Cardinals, and there are 14 open practices for fans.
The practices with the Titans are Aug. 16-17, before the two teams meet in preseason action at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Aug. 19. The practices against the Cardinals are Aug. 23-24 with that home preseason game set for Aug. 26.
General admission tickets for 12 of the practices are free for season ticket holders and children 17 and younger, while they are $5 for all other adults.
Tickets for the night practices are available at $10 for adults, $5 for children 17 and younger and free for children under 36 inches tall. A portion of all ticket sale proceeds go to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation.
Fans must reserve general admission digital tickets in advance. Up to 4,000 digital tickets will be available to reserve each day.
Capacity for the night practices at TCO Stadium is set at 7,000 for each session. There is no limit on paid digital tickets. Season ticket members can also reserve up to four free digital tickets for a maximum of two days.
For all ticket reservations or purchases and for a complete training camp schedule, go to vikings.com/camp.
So what are the expectations for the Vikings this season? Can the team repeat as NFC North champions? Can second-year head coach Kevin O’Connell deliver the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl title?
For veteran safety Harrison Smith, this is his 12th training camp with the Vikings. The six-time pro bowler was named to the “NFL Top 100” list July 24 for the sixth time in his career, landing at No. 97.
Launched in 2011, “NFL Top 100” is a ranking of the league’s top players by their peers.
Kirk Cousins is entering his sixth season as the Vikings’ starting quarterback, while Justin Jefferson has emerged as one of the elite receivers in the NFL.
Wide receiver Jordan Addison, the Vikings’ first-round selection back in April, will also be one to watch at training camp, along with tight end T.J. Hockensen, who the Vikings got in a trade midseason with the Detroit Lions last year.
The Lions, not Green Bay anymore with quarterback Aaron Rodgers now with the New York Jets, look to be the Vikings’ top challenger for the division title.
There are some former fan favorites who won’t be at the Vikings’ training camp. Gone are wide receiver Adam Thielen, a Minnesota native, running back Dalvin Cook and middle linebacker Eric Kendricks.
Defensive end Za’Darius Smith also left, so training camp will be important for the Vikings’ new defensive coordinator Brian Flores as he tries to shore up a defense that was ranked No. 31 last season in yards allowed per game and No. 30 in points per game.
Flores hopes to bring more pressure and aggressiveness style to the defense.
“I’m aggressive by nature. Philosophically, that’s something I believe in,” Flores told media members back in February after being hired. “Not reckless – there’s a method to the madness.”