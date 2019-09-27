The Burnsville boys soccer team snapped a six-game winless streak with a 2-1 South Suburban Conference victory at Apple Valley Sept. 21.
The The Blaze followed with a 1-1 home tie with Chaska Sept. 21 and a pair of conference losses, 2-1 at Eagan Sept. 25 and 2-0 at home to Prior Lake Sept. 26.
The Blaze (3-7-3 overall, 1-6 in the SSC) is at Henry Sibley Sept. 28 in a battle of Section 3AA foes at 1 p.m.
Burnsville ends the regular season with two SSC home games — versus Lakeville South Oct. 1 and against Farmington Oct. 3 at 7 and 5 p.m., respectively.
A strong finish should give the Blaze a home game when the Section 3AA tourney starts Oct. 8 with quarterfinal action. Third-ranked Lakeville North (11-1-1) and No. 5 Eastview (11-1) look to be the top-two seeds.
The rest of the field is below .500, including Cretin-Derham Hall (5-8), Apple Valley (3-8-2), Eagan (3-9-1), Henry Sibley (2-9-1) and Rosemount (4-8-1).
In the Blaze’s win over Apple Valley, senior Gerardo Hernandez Salinas had both of the team’s goals. Senior Sean Floersch got the shutout in goal.
The section semifinals are set for Oct. 10, while the title game is Oct. 15 at Henry Sibley at 5 p.m.
Burnsville won the Section 3AA crown in 2016 for its first state berth since 2005. The last two seasons the team has lost in the section quarterfinals, finishing those two campaigns with a combined record of 5-25-2 record (2-16 in the SSC).
This year’s Class AA state tourney starts Oct. 22. The semifinals are Oct. 28 and the title game is Oct. 31. The final two rounds are at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.