The Burnsville cross-country teams are trying to move of their packs.
The Blaze boys ended up fourth at its own invitational Sept. 19 at Nicollet Middle School, finishing with 102 points. Ninth-ranked Minnetonka dominated the field winning with just 19 points.
Tenth-ranked Prior Lake was second (73), while Waseca was third (97). Northfield was fifth (103) and Rosemount was sixth (124).
On the girls side, No. 5 Minnetonka dominated winning with 21 points. Lakeville South was second (58), followed by Northfield (101), Eastview (102), Waseca (119), Rosemount (141) and the Blaze (213).
Both Burnsville teams will run in the Jaguar All-Terrain Challenge Sept. 24 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington at 4 p.m. The South Suburban Conference Championships are Oct. 11 at Eagan.
Meanwhile, at the Blaze invite, junior Matthew Krzmarzick led the boys team taking fourth overall on the 5,000-meter course with a time of 17:23.6. Senior Bereket Wondimu was 17th for the Blaze (18:07.1), while sophomore Zachery Friedmen took 19th (18:11.5).
Junior Zachery Warns finished 31st for Burnsville (19:02.3), followed by senior Jake Schouten in 34th (19:07.9), sophomore Everett Sandbo in 38th (19:19.6) and junior Ruben Ramirez Quiroz in 40th (19:26.3).
Finishes for the Blaze girls included: eighth-grader Kaelyn Ambuehl (37th, 23:25.4), eighth-grader Kira Theng (41st, 23:58.8), senior Asha Ali (43rd, 24:11.5), sophomore Darrian Gardner (45th, 24:31.4) and junior Abbey McAleer (48th, 25.56.5).